Precisely Showcases Innovations to Accelerate Data Modernization with AI

Enables organizations to tackle the complexities of modernization and build trusted, AI-ready data environments

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the expansion of AI-driven capabilities that help organizations modernize their complex data ecosystems and scale AI adoption. Precisely customers will soon experience new features that enhance data usability, governance, and accessibility to accelerate AI initiatives — including AI-powered linkage of assets in its data catalog, natural language catalog search, and AI-generated data quality rules and recommendations.

These advancements build on Precisely's proven capabilities that seamlessly extract and migrate data from even the most challenging legacy environments — including mainframes and SAP systems — into modern cloud data platforms. By bridging the gap between traditional systems and next-generation environments, Precisely empowers organizations to unlock the full value of their enterprise data and accelerate AI-driven innovation.

Real-Time Access to Enterprise Data for AI Acceleration

Amid growing excitement around artificial intelligence, enterprises are quickly realizing that AI success hinges not just on powerful models but on the quality, completeness, and accessibility of their data. Precisely meets that demand with real-time access to critical data living in core systems like the mainframe and SAP ERP, and by enabling seamless migration and modernization to new environments such as SAP S/4HANA, Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. Once integrated into modern platforms, Precisely's AI-powered quality and governance solutions ensure that this data is accurate, consistent, and fully trusted for operational insights and a wide range of advanced modeling and automation applications.

"AI strategies will only be as strong as the data foundation and best practices they're built on — a reality made even more urgent by the rapid rise of agentic AI," said Ashwin Ramachandran, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Precisely. "We're helping our customers modernize their data landscapes, accessing the right data, at the right time to ensure all AI efforts are built on trusted and governed data."

AI-Generated Catalog Descriptions

As enterprises navigate modernization and digital transformation, the amount of manual work required to define and document data relationships, context, and meaning can slow progress. AI-generated catalog descriptions reduce manual effort, improve metadata quality, and enhance the relevance and context of data needed for effective, trusted AI applications.

AI-generated catalog descriptions are available today for business terms, data fields, and data sets so users can:

Add meaningful descriptions to business and technical terms without having deep knowledge of the tables and columns

Help other users consume data assets by allowing exploration of business terms for various projects related to analysis, reporting, machine learning modeling and more

Coming soon is the addition of AI-generated bulk asset descriptions, enabling faster scaling of metadata across large environments.

Building a Modern Data Environment for AI and Governance

Precisely continues to invest in AI-driven innovations that accelerate data modernization—empowering organizations with smarter automation, deeper insights, and more scalable governance to support evolving AI strategies. These advancements will enable businesses to build a robust data foundation that is critical for modernization efforts and scaling AI initiatives, while also maintaining compliance and reducing risk. Upcoming innovations include:

AI-powered data asset linkage

Natural language data catalog search

AI-generated data quality rules and recommendations

Automatic anomaly detection within data pipelines

Learn more about the latest innovations in the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, or access the Trust '25 virtual event for further insights and exclusive demos — available live or on OnDemand.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

