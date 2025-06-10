Precisely Introduces AI-driven Automation for SAP ERP

Intelligent Autocomplete reduces manual effort and improves accuracy in SAP material master data creation

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today announced the early adopter release of its Intelligent Autocomplete solution for Automate Evolve – an artificial intelligence-driven capability designed to simplify the complexity of materials management in SAP. Leveraging a proprietary algorithm, the solution pre-populates hundreds of required form fields, transforming manual data entry into a streamlined, simplified review workflow.

The Intelligent Autocomplete solution addresses the real-world complexity faced by SAP ERP users in creating and managing material, customer, or vendor master data records. With up to 300 data fields distributed across web app screens, the process typically involves multiple sequential steps. By applying intelligence to a company's master data, Intelligent Autocomplete enables users to input a few basic fields and receive a fully populated material record - with each field accompanied by a confidence score. This transforms the task of creating an SAP Material record from a manual entry burden into a streamlined data quality review and approval process.

"In most SAP ERP environments, creating a material record can be an error-prone and time-consuming process," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "Intelligent Autocomplete dramatically simplifies this by using proprietary algorithms to analyze a company's master data model, predict the most likely values, and auto-populate the records. The more it's used, the more intelligent and accurate it becomes."

The release marks the latest milestone in the Precisely Automate portfolio. Precisely recently announced advancements to its Automate Studio platform, extending its "record-map-run" development model to support SAP Fiori apps and GUI for HTML on SAP S/4HANA Public and Private cloud, as well as on-premises environments.

In addition, enhancements to the Automate SAP Data API empower customers to simplify their end-to-end process automation strategies especially when used with RPA bots or iPaaS services. While the company's recent achievement of SAP PartnerEdge® Build Partner Status further reinforces its continued commitment to drive innovation and unmatched value to SAP process automation customers worldwide.

"We're focused on delivering practical AI that solves real business problems," added Hall. "With Intelligent Autocomplete, we're transforming the way SAP users interact with complex systems - bringing speed, accuracy, and confidence to one of the most fundamental ERP tasks. It's a major step forward in our commitment to innovation and customer-centric automation."

Learn more about the latest updates to the Precisely Automate portfolio

