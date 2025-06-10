Precisely Pioneers AI Innovations to Modernize Customer Communications

New capabilities allow organizations to deliver personalized, compliant communications at scale – fueled by AI and trusted data

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the launch of powerful AI-driven capabilities within its EngageOne customer communications portfolio. The latest advancements are designed to transform customer engagement and streamline communications modernization for organizations in banking, insurance, telecommunications, and other highly regulated sectors.

As digital transformation reshapes customer expectations, the need for efficient, personalized, and compliant communication is more critical than ever. Precisely is meeting this demand by integrating practical, results-focused AI into its customer engagement solutions - helping organizations ensure compliance.

Powerful AI capabilities include:

AI Text-to-Speech: Personalized Interactive Videos That Speak to Every Customer



Organizations can convert any document or script into natural, engaging voiceovers using over 130 AI-generated voices in more than 30 languages. These natural-sounding voiceovers can be used to develop powerful personalized videos for onboarding, explain complex policy changes, or guide customers through important communications.





Precisely offers advanced chatbots powered by natural language processing (NLP) that understand the intent behind customer queries or expressions and respond in engaging, conversational language. This helps organizations improve resolution rates, enhance customer satisfaction, and reduce contact center workload.





When a chatbot detects customer frustration or identifies a high-priority inquiry, it seamlessly escalates the conversation to a live agent. This smart escalation automatically passes key interaction details to ensure a smooth and efficient handoff, minimizing time to resolution and improving outcomes.

Trustworthy AI Capabilities, Guided by Real-World Customer Needs

Precisely has developed two purpose-built AI solutions designed to automate labor-intensive tasks - empowering teams to redirect their time and energy toward higher-value, strategic work.

AI-Powered Template Migration: Accelerate Transition from Legacy to Modern Platforms



Enterprises moving to the Precisely EngageOne portfolio can soon benefit from AI-powered template and content migration, while still validating the relevance of legacy communications. This capability intelligently extracts communication layouts, data fields, and business rules, transforming them into modern, omnichannel-ready assets - significantly reducing migration time and cost.





Customers will soon be able to access intelligent search functionality that allows users to easily locate and assess communications using simple, natural language prompts. Whether identifying content, analyzing readability, comparing trends, or extracting actionable insights, users can efficiently unlock value from historical content repositories.

"AI is top of mind with our customers, and we're delivering measurable impact," said Allan Christian, Senior Vice President and General Manager – Engage, at Precisely. "With our leadership in data integrity, Precisely is uniquely positioned to help organizations deliver smarter, AI-powered customer experiences - driven by trusted data. Every innovation we bring to market is shaped by real customer needs, enabling enterprises to modernize legacy systems, personalize interactions at scale, and stay compliant in complex regulatory landscapes."

Learn more about Precisely's powerful portfolio of customer engagement solutions.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

