Precisely Expands Automate SAP Data API to Simplify Integration and Scale Enterprise Process Automation

New updates streamline mass data uploads and API reporting, empowering organizations to overcome SAP automation challenges and accelerate digital transformation

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced significant advancements to its Automate SAP Data API, designed to simplify complex SAP ERP integrations and accelerate digital transformation efforts for enterprise organizations.

Research shows that integration remains a key challenge for organizations pursuing SAP automation, with 61% of companies identifying it as their primary hurdle - up significantly from 39% in 2023. As businesses navigate digital transformation, managing the integration of rapidly growing volumes of enterprise data has become increasingly complex. Organizations need to control costs while improving productivity through enhanced automation, particularly for data-intensive processes such as mass uploads into SAP S/4HANA.

The Automate SAP Data API helps companies address these challenges by leveraging Precisely's easy-to-use no-code/low-code platforms for SAP process automation – Automate Studio and Automate Evolve. The API enables stable and reliable integration between SAP systems and other enterprise applications.

The latest updates include mass upload capabilities, enabling customers to automate the movement of high volumes of data between SAP environments and other systems. Additionally, improved reporting capabilities enable businesses to better monitor and measure API usage, including the consumption, movement, and type of data that is being transferred.

Key benefits of the latest enhancements to the Automate SAP Data API include:

Seamless Integration – Simplifies end-to-end process automation between SAP ERP and other enterprise systems





– Simplifies end-to-end process automation between SAP ERP and other enterprise systems Enhanced Visibility – Improves tracking, reporting, and measurement of data movement between systems for better governance and compliance across use cases





Improves tracking, reporting, and measurement of data movement between systems for better governance and compliance across use cases Increased Business Agility – Enables automation tools (such as RPA bots) to easily organize mass data uploads across any number of SAP ERP environments

Optimized Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) – No-code/low-code development for Automate Studio scripts helps to reduce complexity and supports citizen developers

"With these enhancements to our Automate SAP Data API, we continue to empower customers to take control of their end-to-end process automation strategies," said Tim Fujita-Yuhas, Vice President, Product Management – SAP Process Automation at Precisely. "Our deep expertise - built on over 20 years of experience automating SAP ERP processes - gives us a unique understanding of the challenges SAP teams face when automating complex, data-intensive workflows. We're proud to help our customers simplify complexity, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and accelerate their digital transformation like never before."

Visit the Precisely team of SAP process automation and data integrity experts at booth 260 at SAPinsider (March 18 – 20) or learn more about Precisely's Automate APIs and how they can help drive greater efficiencies in SAP-centric processes.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/4723207/Precisely_Logo.jpg