Precisely Acquires DTS Software, Adding Mainframe Storage Optimization Software to Data Integrity Portfolio

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , a global data integrity provider, announced today the acquisition of DTS Software, a global mainframe storage optimization software provider. This acquisition underscores Precisely's commitment to delivering innovative, end-to-end solutions for optimizing the integrity and value of enterprise data, whether it resides in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments.

"The addition of DTS Software to Precisely is a strategic step in expanding our mainframe optimization offerings and expertise," said Josh Rogers, CEO, Precisely. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing complete solutions that ensure data integrity across every stage of an organization's data journey. DTS's technologies are a natural fit with our IBM mainframe solutions that enable enterprises to drive new levels of efficiency while meeting the demands of data-driven decision-making."

DTS has established itself as a trusted innovator in mainframe storage management, providing organizations with tools to manage, automate, and optimize their data storage infrastructures. The company's solutions are used by large global enterprises across a wide range of industries, including insurance, banking, financial services, and retail, to maximize storage performance and optimize operational efficiencies.

"Joining Precisely opens an exciting new chapter for DTS," said Mati Szeszkowski, Founder & CEO, Norland Capital and DTS Software investor. "We are united by a shared commitment to empowering enterprises with tools that simplify the complexities of managing data. For the thousands of leading enterprises that run on mainframes, this means providing highly differentiated solutions for efficiently navigating the challenges of rapid data growth and evolving infrastructure requirements."

According to a 2024 Forrester report, "among global infrastructure hardware decision-makers, 61% said that their firm uses a mainframe. Of those that use mainframes, 54% indicated that their organization would increase its use of a mainframe over the next two years."

Precisely has decades of experience in mainframe system optimization and leads the market with solutions that enable teams to access and integrate complex mainframe data into modern data platforms and IT systems. The addition of DTS Software's storage management products to Precisely's already robust portfolio offers even more to organizations who rely on the mainframe for critical business systems.

