POWERCHINA Supports Global Well-being on International Day of Happiness 2025

BEIJING, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking International Day of Happiness 2025 on March 20, Power Construction Corporation of China's ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") recent completion of the construction of modern schools in Peru and the groundbreaking of its Nzoia Irrigation Project in Kenya underscores the Company's continued steadfast commitment to improving the livelihoods of people around the world, helping them to build a happier future. This reflects a development vision of how global cooperation can promote common happiness and recognizes the United Nations General Assembly's call for "a more inclusive, equitable, and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples."

Kenyan President William Ruto attends the groundbreaking ceremony of the Lower Nzoia River Irrigation Project constructed by PowerChina.

POWERCHINA helps to forge a happy future for students in Peru

Education serves as a cornerstone for long-term societal happiness, and POWERCHINA is playing a pivotal role in upgrading Peru's educational infrastructure.The Company recently completed construction of Nuestra Señora de Fátima School in Sullana City which spans 3,380.82 square meters and features three buildings, a stadium, 18 classrooms, and multimedia resources, benefiting over 400 students. Additionally, POWERCHINA completed two Lima schools, namely, Number 2096 Perú Japon (6,106.4 square meters, 1,198 students) and Number 2100 Juan Velasco Alvarado (5,808.49 square meters, 1,064 students). Each includes classrooms, offices, libraries, and sports facilities, enhancing local education.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte acknowledged POWERCHINA's contribution, emphasizing the importance of these schools in enhancing educational quality and promoting national development. She stated that modernized education facilities, such as those built under the Bicentennial Schools Program, are critical to Peru's future vision. They provide children with improved learning environments and the tools necessary to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.

POWERCHINA emphasizes local employment, high construction standards, and cross-cultural management, and through the Company's commitment to corporate social responsibility, it aims to deliver more high-quality projects, supporting Peru's educational modernization and economic development.

POWERCHINA increases community happiness by directly lowering unemployment and raising income levels in Kenya

In Kenya, POWERCHINA is driving agricultural sustainability through its Nzoia Irrigation Project, a key initiative aimed at boosting food security and economic growth. The project includes 74 kilometers of irrigation channels, 31 kilometers of drainage, and 3,901 hectares of leveled land. It will benefit 12,500 farming families and irrigate 4,500 hectares, enhancing agricultural productivity, employment, and incomes.

At the official launch, Kenyan President William Rutop raised POWERCHINA's role in Kenya's water management and urged swift completion to boost food security, economic growth, and climate resilience. POWERCHINA aims to maximize the dry season for efficient construction, ensuring high-quality execution. The project is expected to significantly improve Kenya's irrigation capacity and livelihood development.

Education and sustainable agriculture are the cornerstones of any nation's long-term happiness. International Day of Happiness 2025 is a celebration of happiness as well as an opportunity to promote global sustainable development and improve people's well-being. POWERCHINA's projects provide infrastructure and bring hope and development opportunities for future generations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645109/Kenyan_President_William_Ruto_attends_the_groundbreaking_ceremony_of_the_Lower_Nzoia_River_Irrigatio.jpg