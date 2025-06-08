On World Oceans Day 2025, POWERCHINA Highlights Commitment to Ocean Sustainability

BEIJING, June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company")reaffirms its long-term commitment to protecting marine ecosystems and promoting sustainable water resource development in recognition of World Oceans Day on June 8, themed, "Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us." A global leader in desalination and ecological construction, the Company integrates ocean stewardship into its projects and responsible corporate practices to support a healthier, more resilient planet.

Rabigh 3 Desalination Project, Saudi Arabia

The ocean is a vital support for life on Earth. However, it is now facing increasingly severe threats. Meanwhile, the access to clean water is also becoming a common challenge faced by the world, and the importance of seawater desalination technology to human health and economic growth is becoming more and more prominent.

POWERCHINA has developed some of the world's largest and most advanced desalination projects, including the 900,000-ton Taweelah Desalination Plant in Abu Dhabi, which is the largest reverse osmosis seawater desalination facility globally to date. The plant supplies drinking water to nearly 2 million people, using cutting-edge technology to boost efficiency while minimising ecological disruption. As the world's largest seawater desalination engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, POWERCHINA has built a strong technological foundation and a comprehensive system in desalination.

The Company has completed several major projects across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, converting seawater into clean drinking water and helping to meet surging demand in arid regions. POWERCHINA has provided clean water to millions in the Middle East and North Africa, easing regional water shortages and supporting sustainable development.

POWERCHINA integrates marine conservation into all project phases, from early-stage environmental impact assessments to biodiversity protection measures. Along coastal areas, the Company schedules construction to avoid sensitive periods like sea turtle nesting seasons and carries out marine plant relocation when needed. These actions are complemented by public education initiatives and stakeholder engagement campaigns that foster awareness and local support for marine sustainability.

At a marine ecosystem public welfare activity organized by POWERCHINA, Major Ali, the president of EMEG said: "Watching marine conservation films and listening to expert lectures have made me realize the crucial role that mangroves play in protecting the marine ecological environment, promoting carbon sequestration, and mitigating climate change. I have also come to understand the importance of protecting marine species such as sea turtles, as well as the specific methods for protecting marine ecosystems. Every action we take can make a difference, and participating in this activity is a way for me to express my commitment to protecting the ocean."

POWERCHINA sees marine protection as central to its global sustainable development strategy, answering calls to restore ocean health and biodiversity. The Company invests in green infrastructure and marine resilience to help balance human activity with vital ecosystems. As a global leader in clean, low-carbon energy construction, POWERCHINA is committed to sustainable, green development. It actively assumes environmental responsibilities and contributes to building a healthier, more beautiful environment in the communities where it operates.

