Earth Day 2025: POWERCHINA Powers the Planet by Advancing Global Water Sustainability, Environmental Protection, and Livelihoods

BEIJING, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") is helping to power the planet this Earth Day 2025, themed Our Power, Our Planet™. The Company has advanced sustainable development goals and clean resource supply through global water resource projects. From the world's largest reverse osmosis desalination plant in the Middle East to water conservation initiatives in Angola and Benin that improve livelihoods, POWERCHINA is taking action to support global water security and environmental protection.

In Mingo Village, Cunene Province, Angola, villagers share how the project contracted by Powerchina bring water to their drought-stricken land--reviving livestock and restoring hope.

The Taweelah Desalination Plant, located along the Arabian Gulf coastline about 50 kilometers northeast of Abu Dhabi City, is the world's largest reverse osmosis desalination project. Producing 900,000 tons (200 million gallons) of fresh water daily, it supplies nearly two million residents, easing water shortages in the UAE. The project plays a crucial role in supporting local economic and social development while standing as a model for China-UAE cooperation.POWERCHINA has actively supported the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to ensure a sustainable water supply in both normal and emergency conditions.

In early March, the groundbreaking ceremony was held for thePOWERCHINA-built 400-hectare Ouinhi Irrigation Project in Benin, a key initiative aimed at improving agricultural productivity. The project includes land leveling, road repairs, water supply pipelines, irrigation and drainage networks, pump stations, reservoirs, and agricultural equipment storage. This project marks a major step forward in Benin's agricultural development, addressing water shortages during the dry season and boosting drought resistance and crop yields. It will also enhance agricultural infrastructure, creating better production conditions for local farmers and improving their livelihoods.Benin's Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Gaston Cossi Doussouhoui, emphasized at the ceremony that the Wessi Irrigation Project will significantly increase the country's irrigation capacity, mitigate the effects of the dry season, and foster sustainable agricultural growth. The mayor of Quinhi, Jonas Babatoundé HOUESSOU noted that the irrigation system will improve crop yields, enhance the lives of farmers, and contribute to increased food production and economic development.

In early March, POWERCHINA and Angola's Ministry of Water Resources and Energy inked several agreements aimed at drought relief initiatives in Huila Province. Concentrating on enhancing water infrastructure, ensuring water supply, and rehabilitating reservoirs, these projects notably encompass the construction of an earth-rock fill dam with a storage capacity of 89 million cubic meters, a water treatment facility capable of processing 40,000 cubic meters per day, as well as the installation of water pipelines and pumping stations. Since entering Angola, POWERCHINA has helped improve local livelihoods and drive sustainable growth, strengthening its leadership in water and infrastructure while reaffirming its role as a trusted long-term partner in the country's development journey.

As the world focuses on Earth Day 2025, POWERCHINA is turning its commitment into action, bringing the event's theme to life through sustainable water resource projects. By linking a greener future with global livelihoods, the Company is contributing innovative solutions and fostering international cooperation to help build a more sustainable and equitable world.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669689/2c480e65fec4ebc7676a9f9d6973a461.mp4