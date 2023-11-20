PowerChina Leads Way in ESG in Belt and Road Initiative Countries with Clean Energy Projects Benefiting Over 1 Billion People

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("PowerChina") doubled down on its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments at the recent Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing on October 17-18. PowerChina has made positive contributions to the sustainable development of over 1 billion people through ESG projects such as skills training, education support, people's livelihood improvement, transportation infrastructure construction, medical aid, grain storage, and rescue operations.

The sixth enrollment ceremony of The Sinohydro Training Insitute

Skills Training

Making up over 80% of its 130,000-strong international workforce, foreign employees are central to PowerChina's operations. The Company offers stable employment opportunities and showcases its commitment to skills training through initiatives like the Sinohydro Training Institute in Zambia, engineering technology training in Côte d'Ivoire, and a professional skills training school for workers in Laos.

Sinohydro Training Institute, was launched in 2017, has been incorporated into Zambia's national education system, and 332 outstanding trainees have successfully graduated and become technical backbones in the country's infrastructure sector.

Local Education

PowerChina recognizes that education is the cornerstone of social development and therefore actively supports local education projects. Efforts like construction of 679 Model Schools in Iraq, renovating Balouh EEC School in Cameroon, and supporting Sekolah Kebangsaan Sg Kem Batu 18 school in Malaysia, have provided better educational conditions for the local area, paving the way for young generations.

Livelihood Projects

PowerChina has established the Overseas Volunteer Association and participated in various public welfare activities, from building bridges and roads, expanding water plants,and caring for orphans, to environmental protection promotion, and improving the living conditions of local communities.

Transportation Infrastructure

PowerChina has participated in railway and urban rail transit projects in multiple countries, providing strong support for infrastructure interconnections. Construction of projects such as the China-Laos Railway and Singapore MRT Project effectively promote the development of local and international trade.

Medical Support

PowerChina's hospital projects, such as the Guayaquil Hospital in Ecuador, not only provide advanced medical facilities, but also provide more comprehensive medical services to local communities that has significantly improved quality of life.

Grain Storage

PowerChina's Algerian concrete granary project provides modern facilities for grain storage in the country and has effectively improved grain storage levels. Grain loss was slashed from 9% to 2% within its first three operational years, preventing economic losses of around 1.5 million US dollars.

Rescue Operations

Beyond construction, PowerChina stands as a beacon during natural calamities. In the face of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and fires, its employees have taken decisive and lifesaving actions to provide relief such as road clearing, medical aid, and donation collection, demonstrating PowerChina's humanitarian spirit.

PowerChina gives full play to the advantages of integration of the whole industrial chain of investment, construction and operation and global business network, accelerates the construction of ESG with responsible actions, and is committed to promoting the economic and social development of the countries in which the projects are located and advocating international cooperation while constructing the projects.

