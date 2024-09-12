POLYTECH Expands Portfolio with New Opticon® Plus Breast Implant

Meeting Market Needs with Collaborative Innovation

The development of Opticon® Plus is the outcome of a collaborative effort, driven by feedback from leading global plastic surgeons. "Opticon® Plus was designed to offer a new anatomical option that complements our existing range, addressing specific needs that surgeons identified," stated Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich, CEO of POLYTECH. "This implant is a result of direct input from the field, ensuring it meets the demands of both surgeons and patients."

Surgeons' Positive Response to Opticon® Plus

The introduction of Opticon® Plus has been met with enthusiasm from the surgical community. "Surgeons are confident that the new Opticon® Plus will help them better tailor their approach to each patient, providing more individualised and natural-looking results," said Paul Mooney, POLYTECH's Head of Global Marketing.

Availability

Opticon® Plus will be available in CE market countries starting from September 12th.

About POLYTECH

With a global footprint in over 80 countries, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics combines pioneering innovation with precision craftsmanship to set highest standards in breast aesthetics, reconstruction and body contouring. Celebrating over 35 years of leadership, our extensive experience and millions of implants produced empower both patients and surgeons globally. Leading with B-Lite®, the world's first lightweight implant, we offer solutions designed to provide long-term results and comfort, setting a new standard in patient care. Our portfolio, including our outstanding Microthane® and Mesmo® implants, offers the broadest range of aesthetic solutions, designed to achieve stable results and natural aesthetics.

Our POLYTECHconnect Academy and substantial investment in education ensure that we remain at the forefront of the field of plastic surgery, supported by our social media presence, the largest in breast aesthetics. We are proud to have been the first breast implant manufacturer receiving the CE mark, a testament to our 'Quality Made in Germany', reflected in our very high patient satisfaction rates. With the integration of the LipoGrafter® technology into our portfolio, we offer comprehensive body contouring solutions, to cater to patients' diversity and offer long-lasting results.

At POLYTECH, our dedicated team embodies passion and extensive experience. We provide agile, diverse, and proven solutions that effectively respond to market demands in over 80 countries. Discover the synergy of innovation, education, and passion with POLYTECH.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503082/OpticonPLUS.jpg