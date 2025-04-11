Global surgeons call for 'Natural Breast Beauty' in wake of rising aesthetic complications

New international consensus redefines standards in breast augmentation: beauty is balance, not size

MILAN, Italy , April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH - In response to growing concerns over 'fake-looking' results and rising revision surgeries in aesthetic breast procedures, a group of leading plastic surgeons from around the world has launched a new expert initiative: the Global Consensus on 'Natural Breast Beauty', presented today at Palazzo Turati in Milan.

With breast augmentation now almost $3 billion global industry growing at 7.5% annually, experts warn that the trend toward hyper-curated aesthetics - amplified by social media - risks prioritizing trends over health and harmony. The new consensus provides a science-based framework for natural outcomes tailored to each woman's anatomy and long-term well-being.

Natural beauty is a matter of proportions, not size

"The demand for aesthetic surgery is rising, but too often shaped by unrealistic expectations," says Prof. Roy De Vita, Plastic Surgeon and Department Dead at the Istituto dei Tumori Regina Elena in Rome. "Many women walk into their first consultation asking for a specific brand or implant shape they saw on Instagram. But implants are medical devices just like orthopedic or cardiac implants - not accessories. You wouldn't choose a heart valve that way."

The consensus addresses six of the most commonly misunderstood areas of breast surgery - from implant choice and patient expectations to safety protocols and facility selection. The recommendations reflect a growing global shift toward individualized, anatomy-based approaches that deliver subtle, long-lasting beauty.

The 'Natural Breast Beauty' approach: a harmonious equation

"Large doesn't equal beautiful," emphasizes Dr. Patrick Mallucci, renowned British plastic surgeon and co-author of the international Ideal Breast Shape study. "Beauty is about proportions—typically a 45:55 ratio between the upper and lower pole of the breast. This creates a natural, slightly concave upper area and a full, rounded lower area. It's geometry, not guesswork."

The Natural Breast Beauty methodology blends clinical precision with a growing cultural demand for results that feel authentic—not artificial. "Patients increasingly want to look and feel good without being judged by extremes," says Dr. Mallucci.

Breast augmentation: a market on the rise—but so are revisions

The global breast implant market reached $2.78 billion in 2024, with $890 million in the U.S. alone and $1.89 billion internationally. That number is expected to double by 2034, fueled by both reconstructive and aesthetic procedures.

"This is not just a business—it's a responsibility," says Prof. Karsten Hemmrich, CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics and former plastic surgeon. "We're seeing two major global shifts: women seeking natural, harmonious outcomes and a growing demand for safety and scientific rigor in device manufacturing."

Educating women, combating misinformation

The consensus also serves as a call to action against misleading content online. "Social media is full of unrealistic before-and-after photos, DIY comparisons, and influencer promotions," says Mariangela Dal Prá, Managing Director Italy and Head of Sales Central Europe at POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics. "We want women to be empowered—not manipulated. Sometimes the best decision is to wait, or even to avoid surgery altogether."

Attached: The Global Expert Consensus on Natural Breast Beauty >>

Journalists, clinicians, and institutions are encouraged to review the attached consensus for a deeper look into the evolving standards of breast aesthetics.

