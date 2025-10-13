POLYTECH Raises Visibility in The Guardian via Awareness Feature on Breast Reconstruction

POLYTECH strengthens its UK presence with a dedicated awareness campaign promoting safety, innovation, and education in breast reconstruction.

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH is pleased to announce its participation in a sponsored awareness feature in The Guardian, highlighting safety, innovation, and informed choice in breast reconstruction. The feature – published during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in partnership with Mediaplanet UK – educates readers on advanced breast implant options for post-mastectomy reconstruction. It underscores POLYTECH's commitment to patient safety and innovative solutions, spotlighting the benefits of B-Lite® and Microthane® breast implants.

In the article, François Franca Franco Junior (POLYTECH's UK & Ireland General Manager) shares insights on how cutting-edge implant technology can improve patient outcomes. The Guardian piece notes that breast reconstruction is not merely cosmetic but "about comfort, confidence and long-term results," emphasizing the importance of informed choice for women after mastectomy. It introduces B-Lite®, the world's first and only lightweight breast implant, which is up to 30% lighter than traditional implants . By reducing implant weight, B-Lite® lessens strain on chest tissues, supporting a more natural look and feel over time . The feature also highlights POLYTECH's innovative Microthane® implants – micro–polyurethane coated implants known for their excellent tissue adherence and very low risk of capsular contracture (a common complication). These advances exemplify POLYTECH's 'Made in Germany' quality and focus on long-term safety.

"Our mission is to expand women's options in breast reconstruction with proven safety and innovation," said François Franca Franco Junior, General Manager for POLYTECH UK & Ireland. "During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we want patients to know they have choices. By collaborating with The Guardian on this awareness feature, we're empowering women – and the surgeons who care for them – with information about implants like B–Lite® and Microthane® that can make a meaningful difference in comfort and confidence after breast surgery."

The sponsored article, titled 'Lightweight breast implants', appeared in The Guardian's print edition and is available online in the Guardian's Breast Cancer Awareness Month special section. It clearly discloses POLYTECH's sponsorship and educational intent. The timing aligns with global Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) – an observance that reinforces the importance of patient education and choice in breast care. POLYTECH's feature also coincided with international Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day (BRA Day) in October, further amplifying its message of informed decision-making.

Readers can access the full article on The Guardian's health awareness site: https://www.healthawareness.co.uk/breast-health/lightweight-breast-implants/. The piece serves as a valuable resource on how advanced implant technology (like POLYTECH's B-Lite® lightweight implants and Microthane® surface) is contributing to safer, more personalized breast reconstruction.

By engaging in this Guardian awareness campaign, POLYTECH demonstrates its proactive approach to patient education worldwide. "Education and transparency are as crucial as innovation," notes Franca Franco Junior. "We are proud to support women in making informed choices about their reconstruction, and we will continue to champion initiatives that put patient safety first."

About POLYTECH

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics combines pioneering innovation with precision craftsmanship to set the highest standards in breast aesthetics, reconstruction, and body contouring. Celebrating over 35 years of leadership, our extensive experience and millions of implants produced empower both patients and surgeons globally. Leading with B-Lite®, the world's first lightweight implant, we offer solutions designed for long-term results and comfort, setting a new standard in patient care.

Our portfolio, including the outstanding Microthane® and MESMO® implants, provides the broadest range of aesthetic solutions designed to deliver stable results and natural aesthetics. Through POLYTECHconnect Academy and significant investment in education, we remain at the forefront of plastic surgery, reinforced by our industry-leading social media presence in breast aesthetics.

We are proud to have been the first breast implant manufacturer to receive the CE mark, a testament to our commitment to 'Quality Made in Germany,' reflected in exceptionally high patient satisfaction rates. With the integration of LipoGrafter® technology into our portfolio, we now offer comprehensive body contouring solutions that cater to patient diversity and ensure long-lasting results.

At POLYTECH, our dedicated team embodies passion and expertise. We provide agile, diverse, and proven solutions that effectively respond to market needs in almost 90 countries. Discover the synergy of innovation, education, and passion with POLYTECH.