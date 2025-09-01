POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Expands into Poland with Direct Operations

POLYTECH enhances surgeon support, education, and patient care by going direct in the Polish market

DIEBURG, Germany, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, a global leader in breast implant innovation, today announced it is establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in Poland. With this expansion, POLYTECH will become the only breast implant company operating directly in the country, reinforcing its commitment and ability to deliver world-class service, education and innovation to Polish surgeons and patients.

Surgeons and patients in Poland will now benefit from direct access to POLYTECH's differentiated product portfolio, including B-Lite®, the world's only lightweight breast implants, as well as the highly regarded MESMO® and Microthane® implants, renowned globally for their safety, quality and long-term outcomes.

Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich, CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, commented:

"Poland is one of Europe's most dynamic and growing markets for breast aesthetics and reconstruction. By establishing a direct presence, we are ensuring surgeons receive superior support and education and that patients have greater access to our innovative solutions. We believe Polish women will benefit significantly from our unique implants, which are designed to deliver outstanding results and long-term confidence."

To lead the new market, POLYTECH has appointed Anna Siarkiewicz-Wittliff as Country Manager. Anna joins POLYTECH from Mentor, the current market leader in Poland, bringing years of experience in breast aesthetics and an extensive professional network.

"I am very excited to join POLYTECH and to bring its unmatched portfolio to surgeons and patients in Poland," said Anna Siarkiewicz-Wittliff. "Together with my team, I look forward to ensuring that Polish women have access to the highest quality implants and the very best support in their personal journey."

POLYTECH's direct entry into Poland marks a milestone in its European expansion, further strengthening its mission to set new global standards in breast aesthetics and reconstruction through innovation, education, and patient-centered care.

About POLYTECH

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics combines pioneering innovation with precision craftsmanship to set the highest standards in breast aesthetics, reconstruction, and body contouring. Celebrating over 35 years of leadership, our extensive experience and millions of implants produced empower both patients and surgeons globally. Leading with B-Lite®, the world's first lightweight implant, we offer solutions designed for long-term results and comfort, setting a new standard in patient care.

Our portfolio, including the outstanding Microthane® and MESMO® implants, provides the broadest range of aesthetic solutions designed to deliver stable results and natural aesthetics. Through POLYTECHconnect Academy and significant investment in education, we remain at the forefront of plastic surgery, reinforced by our industry-leading social media presence in breast aesthetics.

We are proud to have been the first breast implant manufacturer to receive the CE mark, a testament to our commitment to 'Quality Made in Germany,' reflected in exceptionally high patient satisfaction rates. With the integration of Lipografter® technology into our portfolio, we now offer comprehensive body contouring solutions that cater to patient diversity and ensure long-lasting results.

At POLYTECH, our dedicated team embodies passion and expertise. We provide agile, diverse, and proven solutions that effectively respond to market needs in almost 90 countries. Discover the synergy of innovation, education and passion with POLYTECH.