POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Launches New UK Subsidiary

New London base to enable greater access to innovative breast reconstruction and augmentation solutions for UK patients

DIEBURG, Germany, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, a global leader in breast implant innovation, today announces the establishment of a direct subsidiary in the United Kingdom. This strategic investment reinforces POLYTECH's commitment to providing world-class aesthetics and breast reconstruction solutions in one of Europe's most important markets.

With this expansion, surgeons and patients across the UK will now have direct access to POLYTECH's differentiated product portfolio, including B-Lite®, the world's only lightweight breast implants, as well as the highly regarded MESMO® and Microthane® implants—recognised globally for their innovation, safety, and quality.

Suitable for both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, B-Lite® breast implants are up to 30% lighter than traditional implants, meaning up to 50% less pressure on the breast for patients, resulting in quicker recovery time and increased comfort.

Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich, CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, commented:

"We are incredibly excited to deepen our presence in the UK. Beyond expanding our aesthetics business, we are committed to strengthening our partnerships with NHS hospitals in breast reconstruction. Women recovering from breast cancer in the UK will significantly benefit from our unique breast reconstruction solutions, as both B-Lite® and Microthane® implants are clinically proven to deliver outstanding long-term results."

The newly established UK team will be led by Richard Graham, Regional Director Business Development, a seasoned industry expert with extensive experience in the UK and European markets.

"Richard's strong relationships with top surgeons and medical institutions, both public and private, make him the ideal leader for this expansion. We are confident that under his leadership, our UK team will successfully drive POLYTECH's ambitious growth and impact in the region," Prof. Hemmrich concluded.

For more information about POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics and its products, please visit www.polytechhealth.com .

About POLYTECH

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics combines pioneering innovation with precision craftsmanship to set the highest standards in breast aesthetics, reconstruction, and body contouring. Celebrating over 35 years of leadership, our extensive experience and millions of implants produced empower both patients and surgeons globally. Leading with B-Lite®, the world's first lightweight implant, we offer solutions designed for long-term results and comfort, setting a new standard in patient care.

Our portfolio, including the outstanding Microthane® and MESMO® implants, provides the broadest range of aesthetic solutions designed to deliver stable results and natural aesthetics. Through POLYTECHconnect Academy and significant investment in education, we remain at the forefront of plastic surgery, reinforced by our industry-leading social media presence in breast aesthetics.

We are proud to have been the first breast implant manufacturer to receive the CE mark, a testament to our commitment to 'Quality Made in Germany,' reflected in exceptionally high patient satisfaction rates. With the integration of Lipografter® technology into our portfolio, we now offer comprehensive body contouring solutions that cater to patient diversity and ensure long-lasting results.

At POLYTECH, our dedicated team embodies passion and expertise. We provide agile, diverse, and proven solutions that effectively respond to market needs in over 80 countries. Discover the synergy of innovation, education, and passion with POLYTECH.