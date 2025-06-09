Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market worth $10.50 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market By Type (Gasketed, Welded, Brazed), By Application (HVAC & Refrigeration, Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper), By Region – Global Forecast To 2030", plate & frame heat exchanger market is expected to reach USD 10.50 billion in 2030 from USD 7.21 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The global plate & frame heat exchanger market is consistently growing, with a confluence of energy efficiency regulations, modernization of industrial machinery, and sustainability objectives. Demand from sectors such as thermal regulation, chemical processing, and power generation is supported by increased energy regulation and consideration for small, high-performance thermal systems. At the same time, increasing capital investments in district heating networks, renewable energy plants, and data centers are allowing for increased adoption due to the better heat transfer efficiency and the ability to save space with a plate & frame heat exchanger as a solution and increasing ease of maintenance over some other exchangers. The food and beverage sector is also supporting market growth because of the demand for sanitary and easy-to-clean heat exchanger solutions while maintaining high standards of safety and operations.

Welded segment projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

The welded segment is expected to be the fastest growing of the global plate & frame heat exchanger market as it best performs under high pressure and high temperature. Since welded heat exchangers do not use gaskets and hence do not have to worry about gasket failure, they are better suited for preventing corrosion and leaking. Welded plate & frame heat exchangers are best used in the oil & gas, power generation, and chemical processing sectors, among others. Welded heat exchangers' ability to be compact and handle aggressive fluids gives them an edge over other technologies and will continue to promote the rapid growth of the segment. As all industries continue to focus on durability, efficiency, and safety in extreme environments, the appeal for welded plate & frame heat exchangers is expected to increase significantly through 2030.

HVAC & refrigeration segment to be the fastest growing of the market

With the increasing demand for energy-efficient climate control systems in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, the HVAC & refrigeration segment is expected to be the application with the fastest growth rate in the global plate & frame heat exchanger market. Plate and frame heat exchangers are compact and have high thermal performance, which positions them ideally for HVAC applications where performance and footprint optimization can have the greatest impact. Plate and frame heat exchangers are used for a variety of applications, including heat recovery, chilled water systems, and district cooling. The installation of energy-efficient systems has the potential to impact energy conservation, as well as operating cost savings, which can be significant throughout the life of the equipment. With global sustainability initiatives in building practices and the desire for decarbonization, the foreseeable future indicates that the use of HVAC and refrigeration systems will increase.

Asia Pacific held the second-largest share of global plate & frame heat exchanger market in 2024

In 2024, the Asia Pacific held the second-largest share of the global plate & frame heat exchanger market. This growth is primarily attributed to rapid industrial development, new infrastructure projects, and increasing energy needs in China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Many industries in the region, such as chemical plants, food processing, power plants, and building cooling systems, are using these heat exchangers because they save space and energy. Additionally, governments are encouraging businesses to use energy more efficiently, which is further leading to the growth of the market. As cities in the area keep growing and increasing numbers of cooling and heating systems are being built, the market for plate & frame heat exchangers will only continue to grow.

The report profiles key companies, including ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Danfoss (Denmark), Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany), SPX Flow (US), XYLEM (US), API Heat Transfer (US), H. Guntner (UK) LTD. (UK), Boyd Corporation (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Wabtec Corporation (US).

