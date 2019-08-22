Plasma Lighting Market Worth $415 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Plasma Lighting Market by Component (Lightron, Waveguide, and Cavity Resonator), Application (Roadways, Streets, and Tunnels Industrial, and Horticulture), Wattage (300W, 700W, and 1,000W), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Plasma Lighting Market is expected to be worth USD 329 million in 2019 and reach USD 415 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing awareness across the globe about energy-efficient lighting technologies. In addition, initiatives by governments of different countries to encourage the use of energy-efficient lights are also fueling the growth of the market.

An industrial segment to hold the largest share of the plasma lighting market in 2019

By application, the industrial segment will lead the plasma lighting market in 2019. The increasing awareness about safety and security of employee is the prime factor behind industrial segment growth. In industrial settings, safety is a primary concern, and proper and adequate lighting is a key factor to maintain high productivity of workers. The improper application of light can result in excessive lighting, leading to energy wastage. The industrial end users can save on lighting expenses and conserve energy by using solid-state and other energy-efficient lighting systems such as LEP.

Europe expected to hold the largest share of the plasma lighting market in 2019

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the plasma lighting market in 2019. It is among technologically advanced regions of the world. Several European countries are taking initiatives to increase the adoption of energy-efficient, low maintenance, and reliable lighting solutions. Plasma lights have been used in Europe for the past few decades to grow plants in commercial greenhouses. The use of plasma lights to grow plants in this region is gradually increasing from being a supplemental lighting source to becoming the primary source of light in indoor farming.

The population of Europe has expanded rapidly in recent times, and the countries are importing frozen fruits and vegetables from Africa and Asia. Indoor horticulture is gaining rapid momentum in some of the major countries of Europe to obtain fresh produce from local farms. This is expected to generate increased demand for plasma light systems used in greenhouses in the coming years.

A few key players operating in the plasma lighting market are Luma Group (US), Ceravision (UK), Hive Lighting (US), Ka Shui International Holdings (China), Green de Corp (China), Gavita (Netherlands), Griffin & Ray (US), Guangzhou Kaiming Industries (China), BIRNS (US) and FusionLux (US).

