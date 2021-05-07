Outstanding Performance Leads to Risen Energy Garnering 3 Industry Awards

Risen Energy Co., Ltd, one of the industry's leaders, was invited to the seminar at which the firm garnered three awards. One of them, the Outstanding CTO Award went to Liu Yafeng, Senior Director of R&D at Risen Energy. In their determination to stay ahead of industry trends, Liu Yafeng and Risen Energy's R&D team participated in the 210mm large-size silicon wafer and heterojunction competition category. Despite several technical challenges, the team developed both the Titan series and heterojunction high-efficiency modules, leading the industry's entry into the 5.0 and 6.0 eras. Looking ahead, the combination of the Titan series and heterojunction is expected to drive the industry to usher in its 7.0 era.