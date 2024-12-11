Osteotec appointed as exclusive distributor for Cerapedics in the UK and Ireland

NEWBURY, England, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec, the market leading manufacturer and distributor of specialised medical devices, is pleased to announce an exclusive agreement to distribute Cerapedics' clinically proven i-FACTOR bone graft portfolio in the UK and Ireland.

This agreement expands Osteotec's extensive offering, providing healthcare professionals with access to Cerapedics' i-FACTOR Bone Graft Putty and i-FACTOR Bone Graft FLEX FR products for use in spine procedures.

The introduction of these clinically validated solutions underscores Osteotec's mission to enhance surgical outcomes and transform patient care in bone repair.

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Cerapedics is a global leader in orthopaedics. Its i-FACTOR portfolio is powered by the proprietary P-15 Osteogenic Cell Binding Peptide, which has a proven mechanism of action only found in Cerapedics products.

P-15 Peptide provides a distinct and proven mechanism of action, to attach and activate osteogenic cells to accelerate new bone formation.

"At Osteotec, we are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that empower surgeons to achieve optimal patient outcomes," said Dean Stockwell, Sales & Marketing Director at Osteotec. "Our partnership with Cerapedics enhances our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers by providing access to advanced biologics."

The distribution agreement, effective December 1, 2024, is expected to significantly increase sales and revenue and accelerate growth.

Combining Cerapedics' innovative product design with Osteotec's deep market expertise, the collaboration aims to drive broader adoption of i-FACTOR products across the region.

"This partnership is an important step in our global growth strategy," said Stewart Jefferson, Cerapedics General Manager, International. "Osteotec's established market presence and commitment to service excellence make them an ideal partner. Together, we are confident we can deliver effective solutions to surgeons while improving patient outcomes throughout the UK and Ireland."

The partnership leverages both companies' shared commitment to advancing patient-centric care, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering measurable benefits to healthcare providers and their patients.

"This collaboration reflects our mutual dedication to innovation and growth," added Stockwell. "We are proud to align with Cerapedics, whose values mirror our focus on quality and service excellence. We look forward to a successful partnership that will further elevate the standard of care in bone repair."

About Osteotec

Osteotec is a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices headquarter in Newbury, UK, with offices in Dublin and Malmö. Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 31 years.

Osteotec manufactures and distributes the Osteotec Silicone Finger, ChiroKlip and the Concentric Bone Graft System and is a distributor for world-leading orthopaedic partners including SI-BONE, TriMed, Enovis and Mathys.

