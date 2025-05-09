Osteotec Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with icotec ag to advance Spine Tumour Therapy in Great Britain

NEWBURY, England, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec, the market leading manufacturer and distributor of specialised medical devices, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with icotec, the world leader of non-metallic spinal implants optimized for spine tumour therapy.

This collaboration, effective from May 8, marks a key milestone in Osteotec's strategic growth, further expanding its spine product portfolio to provide physicians in Great Britain with advanced solutions that support improved patient outcomes.

Headquartered in Altstätten, Switzerland, icotec develops and manufactures innovative, radiolucent implants derived from BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK material for the operative treatment of tumour diseases of the spine and other indications.

icotec's BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK material provides value in radiotherapy, enabling artifact-free CT/MRI images for accurate delineation of critical structures and accelerated dose planning, helping physicians improve diagnostic accuracy and deliver more effective treatment options for patients suffering with primary and metastatic spinal tumours.

"This partnership with icotec represents a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting physicians with innovative spinal solutions," said Dean Stockwell, Osteotec Sales and Marketing Director.

"icotec's innovative approach to the treatment of spinal oncology aligns with our mission to improve surgical outcomes and patient care. By adding icotec's BlackArmor® implants to our growing spine portfolio, we are broadening the range of advanced tools available to physicians, enabling them to address the unique challenges associated with treating spinal tumours and other indications."

The agreement solidifies Osteotec's role as a supplier of spinal solutions in Great Britain, building on its established presence and expertise in supporting both NHS and private healthcare providers.

"We are excited to partner with Osteotec, a company renowned for its deep-rooted connections within the spine community and its dedication to improving patient care," said Kurt Zoller, Chief Marketing Officer at icotec.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to make our BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK implants more accessible to physicians across Great Britain, empowering them to deliver enhanced treatment options for patients with complex spinal conditions."

About Osteotec

Osteotec is a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices headquartered in Newbury, UK, with offices in Dublin and Malmö. Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 31 years.

Osteotec manufactures and distributes the Osteotec Silicone Finger, ChiroKlip and the Concentric Bone Graft System and is a distributor for world-leading orthopaedic partners including Highridge Medical, SI-BONE, TriMed, Enovis and Cerapedics.

Media Contact:

Harriet Bawden

Marketing Manager

mkt@osteotec.com | 020 3011 5574

For more information, visit – www.osteotec.com

About icotec

icotec is the leading company for the treatment of spinal tumours and other indications with a new generation of high-tech implants. With its BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK implants, icotec combines cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise to deliver innovative and reliable solutions for spine surgeons and their patients and is dedicated to advancing the field of spinal implantation.

With a track record of clinical success and a commitment to continuous innovation, icotec is poised to shape the future of spinal surgery. The comprehensive product portfolio has received FDA and CE clearance and is supported by numerous Key Opinion Leaders and spine surgery centres worldwide.

Media Contact:

John Clough

Vice President of Product Management and New Indications

John.clough@icotec-medical.com

For more information, visit www.icotec-medical.com

