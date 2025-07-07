Osteotec Strengthens UK Spine Portfolio with Exclusive Ulrich Medical Distribution Agreement

NEWBURY, England, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec, the market leading manufacturer and distributor of specialised medical devices, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive UK distribution agreement with pioneer German spine technology manufacturer Ulrich Medical.

This strategic partnership, effective from July 1, 2025, reinforces Osteotec's growing spine offering and expands access to Ulrich Medical's advanced vertebral body replacement systems, systems for cervical and thoraco-lumbar fusion, and dynamic spinal stabilisation solutions across the UK.

The agreement represents a strategic alignment between two companies committed to enhancing surgical performance and delivering better outcomes for patients requiring complex spinal interventions, providing Ulrich Medical's world-renowned implant systems for cervical, thoracic and lumbar applications to surgeons throughout the NHS and private healthcare sectors.

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Ulm, Germany, Ulrich Medical has earned a global reputation for precision-engineered solutions that combine robust design, biomechanical innovation, and high standards of German manufacturing. Operating in more than 70 markets worldwide, the company is recognised for its pioneering work in expandable vertebral body replacement implants and dynamic systems that restore anatomical alignment while preserving motion and stability.

The addition of Ulrich Medical's comprehensive spinal portfolio complements Osteotec's mission to support spine specialists with reliable, clinically proven technologies that meet the demands of modern spine surgery.

"Our collaboration with Ulrich Medical marks a significant addition to our spine portfolio," said Dean Stockwell, Osteotec Sales and Marketing Director.

"Ulrich's focus on restoring spinal function through engineering excellence perfectly aligns with our commitment to offering UK surgeons high-performance, thoughtfully designed implant systems. This agreement allows us to broaden the choice of solutions available to surgeons and improve outcomes for patients undergoing spinal reconstruction."

Ulrich Medical's systems are widely trusted by spinal surgeons across Europe, the USA and beyond for their intuitive handling and predictable clinical performance. The partnership with Osteotec ensures these technologies will now be readily accessible to the UK spine surgery community through a trusted domestic distributor with more than three decades of expertise.

"We are pleased to partner with Osteotec, a company with a strong presence and reputation in the UK surgical market," said Cornelia Schweizer, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at Ulrich Medical. "Our shared values of quality, innovation and surgeon-focused support will help deliver our technologies to a wider audience and ultimately, support the delivery of best possible patient care."

About Osteotec

Osteotec is a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices headquartered in Newbury, UK, with offices in Dublin and Malmö. Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 32 years.

Osteotec manufactures and distributes the Osteotec Silicone Finger, ChiroKlip and the Concentric Bone Graft System and is a distributor for world-leading orthopaedic partners including Highridge Medical, SI-BONE, TriMed, Enovis, Novastep and Cerapedics.

About Ulrich Medical

The ulrich medical group consists of the mother company ulrich GmbH & Co. KG and its subsidiaries in France, Spain and the USA. The internationally operating group develops, produces and distributes products for spinal surgery and radiology under the ulrich medical brand. Founded in 1912, the family-owned company employs over 650 people worldwide. While the products are used worldwide, the medical technology company focuses on quality "Made in Germany", where the majority of development and production takes place. An additional development site in the USA creates proximity to the international markets for the innovative solutions. ulrich medical increased its turnover again in 2024 - for the 15th year in a row - and underlines its position as a reliable partner in the medical technology industry with this sustained growth.

