Orenda Partners with Nium to enable embedded finance solutions globally

Orenda clients will be able to embed an array of no-code configurable financial services products and features across multiple geographies

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded financial services platform Orenda today announced it joined forces with global payments and card issuance leader Nium in a partnership that will see Orenda leverage Nium's BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) API suite, to provide a no code, end-to-end serverless banking infrastructure for their clients.

Through this partnership, Orenda can offer pay outs to 190+ countries in 100 currencies, pay-ins to 35 markets, as well as card issuing capabilities in multiple countries. Orenda will be exposed to larger markets, creating an extended platform for its clients, who are looking to offer more diverse financial services across a variety of different industries and geographies.

"Being the first company to go live with Nium in the UK and Europe for full stack BaaS products, demonstrates our commitment and dedication to providing a truly innovative, borderless and global solution. Partnering with Nium has enabled us to cover more ground and rapidly expand our services by adding a broader product range for our clients. Currently, products and solutions include full stack BaaS, as well as virtual and physical card issuing. These solutions have enabled Orenda to bring a no code embedded financial services product to the market quick and easy," said Joshua Vittori, Managing Director at Orenda.

Nium's BaaS platform empowers Orenda to offer a superior one-stop-shop of embeddable financial services elements, using innovative features and components that are configurable to clients' needs and expectations.

"We are delighted to partner with Orenda to enhance their portfolio of products and we strongly believe that with this partnership we have created a formidable team in the world of embedded finance. Our shared values and dedication to our clients will bring no code seamless embedded financial services to businesses pursuing global ambitions," said Frederick Crosby, Chief Revenue Officer at Nium.

About Nium

Nium is a leading embedded fintech company that provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment and card issuance services via one API. Its modular platform enables pay-outs, pay-ins, card issuance, and banking-as-a-service.

Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses can pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries - 85 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 35 markets, including Southeast Asia, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US.

Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 32 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia, and Singapore. Core to Nium is its licence infrastructure, built over time in some of the fastest growing economies. Nium owns the broadest licence portfolio, covering 11 of the world's jurisdictions, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, across multiple geographies.

For more information, visit: https://www.nium.com

About Orenda:

Orenda Finance is a one-stop embedded financial services ecosystem that was launched in 2020. We offer a full range of embedded financial services that provides a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services. A White label solution without the need of any API integration, utilising our no code app builder, allowing both financial and non-financial entities to create new revenue streams with personalised embedded financial service products. We believe that Fintech shouldn't only be for financial entities and are passionate about helping businesses of all sizes leverage Fintech in an easy, accessible, and low-cost way. This allows our clients to prioritise a customer understanding and distribution strategy rather than banking infrastructure and payments expertise.

For more information, visit https://www.orenda.finance

SOURCE Nium