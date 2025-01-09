Nium Launches Diners Club International® Card, Expanding B2B Payments Offering for Travel Industry

Nium now provides card solutions across the four major schemes, delivering flexibility at scale for its travel customers and partners around the world

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, today announced the launch of the Diners Club International® Card for its travel customers. This milestone makes Nium one of the first global card issuers in the travel space to offer cards across the four major schemes.

Nium empowers some of the world's largest online travel intermediaries to instantly, securely, and cost-effectively pay airlines and travel suppliers around the world using its B2B virtual card solution. Now, the introduction of the Diners Club International Card provides Nium travel customers with even greater payment flexibility, acceptance, and choice, reinforcing Nium's position as a scheme-agnostic innovator in the travel payments industry.

"Expanding our payments offering with Diners Club International underscores Nium's commitment to delivering innovative and flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of the travel ecosystem," said Mark Anthony Spiteri, SVP & Global Head of Card Business at Nium. "Building on our real-time cross-border payments network spanning over 220 markets, our ability to issue virtual cards across four of the world's leading payment schemes – Visa, Mastercard, UATP, and now Discover – gives our customers unparalleled global access, so they can scale their businesses seamlessly across borders and industries."

Diners Club International, which is a part of Discover® Global Network, provides travel corporations and business owners with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Diners Club Card holders benefit from acceptance at more than 55 million global merchant locations1 and over 1.2 million ATMs, as well as access to over 1,500 airport lounges and experiences worldwide.

"The premium proposition offered by Diners Club International is perfectly aligned with Nium's ambition to deliver best-in-class payment solutions to its travel intermediary, airline, and global partners. Diners Club International's unique partnership model has built a strong acceptance footprint around the world. Complemented by Nium's expansive real-time payments network, we are now able to reach even more global markets and members than before," said Matt Sloan, Vice President, International Markets EMEA at Discover.

The addition of the Diners Club International Card will optimize costs, improve acceptance, and increase optionality for Nium's virtual card travel customers. The new offering is available internationally. The relationship will also enhance Nium's growing Airline Payments offering, the travel industry's first 'closed-loop' B2B payment method for online travel agents and their airline partners.

To find out more about how travel intermediaries are unlocking new revenue streams, enhancing customer satisfaction, and improving efficiency with virtual card solutions, download Nium's guide to How Virtual Cards Create an Air Travel Payments Revolution.

Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 220+ markets, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance – independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

