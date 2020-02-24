OptiGroup to Acquire Skovly-Gruppen AS

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup has agreed to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Skovly-Gruppen AS. The transaction, which is subject to approval by the Norwegian Competition Authority, is expected to be completed in the coming months. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Skovly-Gruppen, with revenues of approximately NOK 125 million, is a Norwegian full service wholesaler of professional cleaning and hygiene products. Through the acquisition, the business area Facility, Safety & Foodservice will further strengthen its Nordic position in the area of cleaning, hygiene and facility management supplies.

For further information, please contact:

Jens Jakob Zahle, Senior Vice President M&A, Tel. +45-51203030

Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, Tel. +46-706-404684

