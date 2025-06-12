OptiGroup acquires CreaPak Oy in Finland

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup announces today the acquisition of CreaPak Oy, a Finnish packaging distributor specialised in solutions for the food and building industry.

CreaPak will become part of OptiGroup's packaging business in Finland and will continue to operate under its current brand CreaPak. The acquisition will complement and further strengthen OptiGroup's service offerings for B2B customers in Finland. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

For further information, please contact:
Jon Sundén, Managing Director, Telpak, jon.sunden@telpak.fi
Anders Dahl, Head of Packaging Supplies Nordics,OptiGroup, anders.dahl@pacson.se
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

