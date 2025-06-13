OptiGroup acquires Technotape B.V. in the Netherlands

OptiGroup

13 Jun, 2025, 12:23 GMT

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup announces today the acquisition of Technotape B.V., a Dutch distributor specialising in self-adhesive tapes and stretch films for B2B customers. The acquisition aligns with OptiGroup's strategy to develop the business portfolio towards leading positions in attractive market segments.

Technotape will become part of OptiGroup's packaging business in the Netherlands and will continue to operate under its current brand Technotape. The acquisition will complement and further strengthen OptiGroup's service offerings for B2B customers active in the manufacturing and DIY sectors. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

