OptiGroup Completes the Acquisition of Skovly-Gruppen AS in Norway

OptiGroup

31 Mar, 2020, 13:19 BST

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today completes the acquisition of Skovly-Gruppen AS in Norway. Through the acquisition, the business area Facility, Safety & Foodservice will further strengthen its Nordic position in the area of cleaning, hygiene and facility management supplies. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Skovly-Gruppen, with revenues of approximately NOK 125 million, is a Norwegian full service wholesaler of professional cleaning and hygiene products. 

For further information, please contact: 

Jens Jakob Zahle
Senior Vice President M&A
Tel. +45-51203030

Stefan Sikander
Corporate Communication Director
Tel. +46-706-404684

