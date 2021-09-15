OptiGroup acquires Koemans Verpakkingen BV in the Netherlands

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup has acquired 100% of the shares of Koemans Verpakkingen BV in the Netherlands. The acquisition, which marks OptiGroup's 22nd addition in the last five years and its second in the Netherlands, continues the company´s European expansion, and further strengthens its strategic position in supply solutions for wrapping and packaging products to customers in the transport sector, e-commerce companies, food- and manufacturing industry. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Koemans Verpakkingen, with a turnover of EUR 28 million in 2020, is a packaging specialist offering a wide range of packaging products and services. The company has developed very successfully as a family business, and will continue to be led by Frank Koemans as Managing Director together with his brother John Koemans. The company will become part of OptiGroup's Packaging business area and will continue to operate under its current brand.

"Following the acquisition of Moonen Packaging in 2018, we are today very pleased to continue our strategy of expansion in continental Europe with a second investment on the Dutch market. By welcoming Koemans Verpakkingen to OptiGroup we take another step towards being a leading player in selected markets and segments in Europe. We believe that by creating a stronger position we can serve our customers better, expand our distribution network and generate improved financial returns." Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO of OptiGroup.

"With the addition of Koemans Verpakkingen, we bring a stronger offering to our customers in the Netherlands. I really look forward to working closely with Frank Koemans and his team to further develop our business." Jesper Hall, Senior Vice President Packaging at OptiGroup.

"Koemans Verpakkingen has been our family business for many years and it has been very important for us to find the right long-term home for it. With OptiGroup we share both values and business philosophy and we truly look forward to continue developing the company with the resources and support from OptiGroup." Frank Koemans, Managing Director, and previous co-owner of Koemans Verpakkingen BV.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Sören Gaardboe, CEO OptiGroup, Tel. +45 24 286700

Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, Tel. +46 706 404684

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/optigroup/r/optigroup-acquires-koemans-verpakkingen-bv-in-the-netherlands,c3415498

SOURCE OptiGroup