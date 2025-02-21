NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 21ST

New York Stock Exchange

21 Feb, 2025, 13:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 21st

  • Investors turn focus to consumer sentiment data
  • Stocks moved higher in extended trade early Friday
  • Walmart says levies on imports from Canada & Mexico will impact retailer

