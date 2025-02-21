NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 21ST

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 21st
- Investors turn focus to consumer sentiment data
- Stocks moved higher in extended trade early Friday
- Walmart says levies on imports from Canada & Mexico will impact retailer
