NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Figma valued at over $19 billion in IPO

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

31 Jul, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 31st

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Figma valued at over $19 billion in IPO

  • Equities are catching a bid early Thursday after decent earnings reports from tech giants Microsoft and Meta. Apple and Amazon report their earnings after today's market close.
  • Figma, which provides browser-based design software, raised $1.2 billion after pricing nearly 37 million shares at $33 each. The price was above an upwardly revised range and valued Figma at more than $19 billion.
  • Shoulder Innovations priced five million shares at $15 each in its IPO. The company is a commercial stage shoulder surgery focused Medtech founded in 2009.

Opening Bell
Figma (NYSE: FIG) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Shoulder Innovations (NYSE: SI) celebrates its initial public offering

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741897/NYSE_Market_Update_July_31.mp4 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5439934/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

