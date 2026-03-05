NYSE Content Update: Vast Raises $500 Million to Boost its Haven Space Stations

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 5th

Today on NYSE Live, experts weigh in on oil prices Speed Speed Skate with the Greats joined NYSE on March 4, 2026

Equities are trading choppily Thursday morning as the Iran conflict enters its sixth day, with investors reducing risk exposure and oil prices climbing on renewed energy‑market disruptions.

RSM U.S. Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas and AAA Spokesperson Aixa Diaz will join NYSE Live this morning to speak to the impact of rising oil prices.

Next-Gen space station developer Vast has raised $500 million in fresh funding to accelerate production of its Haven space stations.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation will ring the Closing Bell to recognize distinguished acts of military valor.

Opening Bell

Pentair (NYSE: PNR) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell

The NYSE welcomes the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

Learn more about Vast's recent funding: https://www.vastspace.com/updates/vast-secures-500m-in-funding-to-accelerate-production-of-haven-space-stations

