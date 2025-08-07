NYSE Content Advisory: Celebrating Singapore's 60th Anniversary - A Milestone of Progress

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Republic of Singapore on the occasion of its 60th National Day, celebrated annually on August 9th.

NYSE Trading Floor Media Cubes NYSE Facade lit for Singapore New Year

As a dynamic and forward-looking nation, Singapore has emerged as a vital hub in the global financial landscape, earning widespread recognition for its strong governance, economic resilience, and leadership in innovation. Over the past six decades, Singapore has become not only a regional powerhouse but also a respected voice in the global community, championing collaboration, open markets, and sustainable growth.

"On behalf of the entire NYSE community, we wish Singapore a joyous 60th birthday," said Cassandra Seier, Head of International Capital Markets at NYSE. "Singapore's vibrant economy and contribution to the global community is deeply admired. We look forward to continuing our strong connections and fostering even greater collaboration within the interconnected global marketplace."

The NYSE proudly celebrates Singapore's achievements and its continued dedication to building a prosperous, inclusive future—both for its citizens and for the international community it so actively engages with.

In that same spirit, this fall, the NYSE will bring together leaders, innovators, and members of the international community to explore new ideas and strengthen the collaborative spirit at NYSE International Day.

