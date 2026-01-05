NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Becomes Exclusive Stock Exchange Partner of America250

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

05 Jan, 2026, 13:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 5th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Becomes Exclusive Stock Exchange Partner of America250

  • Stocks open fractionally higher as Wall Street kicks off its first full week of 2026 trading; technology shares continue to outperform in extended trade.
  • NYSE-listed oil giants surge after the U.S. ousted Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro: Exxon Mobil up 4.3% and Chevron up 7.8%
  • NYSE partners with America 250 to celebrate the nation's semi-quincentennial; today's Opening Bell will be rung by the New York State Department of Military and Naval Affairs.

Opening Bell
The New York National Guard is recognizing the service of the men and women of the New York Army and Air National Guard

Closing Bell
Thrivent celebrates its growing suite of ETF products surpassing $1 billion in assets under management

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854410/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_5.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + 2026 Trading Begins after the S&P 500's Strong 2025

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + 2026 Trading Begins after the S&P 500's Strong 2025

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Stocks Set for Third Year of Double-Digit Gains to End 2025

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Stocks Set for Third Year of Double-Digit Gains to End 2025

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Television

Television

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics