NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump's tariff deadline a week away

26 Mar, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 26th

Pre-Market update + Trump's tariff deadline a week away

  • Stocks are looking to continue the positive streak after the S&P 500 notched three back-to-back session gains.
  • March wraps up on Monday with President Donald Trump's April second reciprocal tariff deadline set to begin a week from today.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week noted sentiment data is providing soft signals for now though.

Click here to watch the Crypto Trailblazers Series from NYSE Wired and TheCUBE. 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650738/NYSE_March_26_Market_Update.mp4 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5236206/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

