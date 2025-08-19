NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Retail Earnings Kick Off

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 19th

  • Stocks are mixed after Monday saw little change to the major averages. The retail sector will make headlines today as NYSE-listed Home Depot released earnings ahead of market open.
  • Investors will be keeping a close eye on the numbers to gauge how the consumer is faring amid inflation and trade policy uncertainty.
  • Investors are bracing for what the Fed says later this week at its annual Economic Policy Symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Chair Powell will deliver his remarks on Friday.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753599/NYSE_Market_Update_Aug_19.mp4
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5466892/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

