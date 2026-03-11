NYSE Content Update: United States Antimony Corp. Rings Bell to Mark its Listing

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

11 Mar, 2026, 12:57 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 11th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Entrepreneurs First to join Taking Stock after the market close
This image opens in the lightbox
Bunge CEO Greg Heckman hosted its investor day at NYSE

  • Equities remain choppy as the conflict in the Middle East continues and the International Energy Agency is proposing the biggest-in-history release of emergency oil reserves.
  • Inc. unveiled its 2026 Female Founders 500 list yesterday, honoring dynamic women business leaders.
  • Entrepreneurs First announced earlier that it raised $200 million to support the next generation of builders, with contributions from investors including Reid Hoffman and Eric Schmidt.
  • U.S. Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) Chairman and CEO Gary Evans will join NYSE Live this morning to explain the company's critical role in defense applications.  

Opening Bell
U.S. Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE

Closing Bell
Costamare Bulkers (NYSE: CMDB) celebrates its 2025 spin-off

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931559/NYSE_March_11_Market_Update.mp4 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931558/Bunge_CEO_Greg_Heckman.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5858648/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

