NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Texas to celebrate launch at AT&T Stadium

New York Stock Exchange

20 Aug, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 20th

  • Stocks are fractionally lower following a mixed session on Tuesday that saw the DOW hit an intraday high before pulling back. NYSE-listed Home Depot led the gains after it maintained its full-year forecast.
  • The Federal Reserve will be in focus today ahead of its Economic Policy Symposium later this week. The central bank will release the latest fed minutes from July's meeting at 2 PM ET
  • The NYSE will be in the spotlight this afternoon as NYSE Texas celebrates its launch alongside Texas leaders and innovators in AT&T stadium to ring the closing bell. AT&T (NYSE: T) dual-listed its shares on NYSE Texas in late July.

Opening Bell
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) celebrates its new, multi-year naming-rights partnership for the Washington Commanders Ashburn, Virginia, training facility

Closing Bell
NYSE Texas celebrates its launch with executives and founding members

