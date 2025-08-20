NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Texas to celebrate launch at AT&T Stadium

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 20th

Pre-Market Update + NYSE Texas to celebrate launch at AT&T Stadium

Stocks are fractionally lower following a mixed session on Tuesday that saw the DOW hit an intraday high before pulling back. NYSE-listed Home Depot led the gains after it maintained its full-year forecast.

The Federal Reserve will be in focus today ahead of its Economic Policy Symposium later this week. The central bank will release the latest fed minutes from July's meeting at 2 PM ET

The NYSE will be in the spotlight this afternoon as NYSE Texas celebrates its launch alongside Texas leaders and innovators in AT&T stadium to ring the closing bell. AT&T (NYSE: T) dual-listed its shares on NYSE Texas in late July.

Opening Bell

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) celebrates its new, multi-year naming-rights partnership for the Washington Commanders Ashburn, Virginia, training facility

Closing Bell

NYSE Texas celebrates its launch with executives and founding members

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754475/NYSE_Market_Update_Aug_20.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5468943/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg