NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump sets 35% tariff on Canada

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

11 Jul, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 11th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump sets 35% tariff on Canada

  • After the S&P 500 finished at a record on Thursday, equities are lower this morning following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 35% levy on Canada beginning on August 1st.
  • President Trump said Fentanyl was the reason for the tariffs. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney replied on X saying, "we are committed to continuing to work with the U.S to save lives and protect communities."
  • During the first full week of July Trade, President Trump extended the July 9th tariff deadline to August 1st. He's added new levies as well, including some on more than a dozen countries like Japan and South Korea.

Opening Bell
FIFA and DAZN celebrate the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain

Closing Bell
Jim Cramer and the CNBC Investing Club team celebrate the club's 3rd annual meeting

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729457/NYSE_Market_Update_July_11.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump announces 50% levy on copper imports

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump announces 50% levy on copper imports

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

General Sports

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics