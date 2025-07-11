NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump sets 35% tariff on Canada

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

After the S&P 500 finished at a record on Thursday, equities are lower this morning following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 35% levy on Canada beginning on August 1 st .

President Trump said Fentanyl was the reason for the tariffs. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney replied on X saying, "we are committed to continuing to work with the U.S to save lives and protect communities."

During the first full week of July Trade, President Trump extended the July 9th tariff deadline to August 1st. He's added new levies as well, including some on more than a dozen countries like Japan and South Korea.

