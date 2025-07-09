NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump announces 50% levy on copper imports

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
NEW YORK, July 9, 2025
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 9th
- President Trump announced 50% levy on copper imports on Tuesday
- President Trump also hinted at implementing up to a 200% tariff on pharmaceutical imports
- Investors are awaiting today's Fed Minutes, set to come out at 2:00 p.m. ET
Opening Bell
Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) surpassed $300M in annual recurring revenue
Closing Bell
Wellington Shields & Co. celebrates 100th anniversary of its founding
