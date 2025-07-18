NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Strong earnings and data gives Wall Street momentum

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

18 Jul, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Caroline Woods delivers the pre-market update on July 18th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Strong earnings and data gives Wall Street momentum

  • Stocks are little changed Friday morning after the S&P 500 notched a record close on Thursday. Fueling the latest rally has been a combination of company earnings and recent economic data.
  • Big Banks dominated this week's earnings headlines with several CEOs including J.P. Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Bank of America's Brian Moynihan using the word "resilient" to describe consumers and the economy.
  • Traders are reacting favorably to Thursday's U.S. Retail Sales data. After sales fell in both April and May amid tariff talk in Washington, consumers picked up their spending in June.

Opening Bell
New York City Emergency Management Department rings the opening bell

Closing Bell
United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) celebrates the continued growth of local mortgage experts across America

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734060/NYSE_Market_Update_July_18.mp4 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5421383/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + The Walt Disney Company rings Opening Bell to celebrate Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + The Walt Disney Company rings Opening Bell to celebrate Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
LIVE FEED: DISNEY CEO BOB IGER TO RING NYSE OPENING BELL FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT

LIVE FEED: DISNEY CEO BOB IGER TO RING NYSE OPENING BELL FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT

On Thursday morning, the New York Stock Exchange will provide a live broadcast of Disney CEO Bob Iger ringing the NYSE Opening Bell from Disneyland...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Retail

Retail

Real Estate

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics