NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 26th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 nears record

Equities are moving fractionally higher Thursday morning after a mixed session on Wednesday. The S&P 500, which ended the day flat, remains less than 1% off a record high. The index has risen by more than 22% since April.

Investors continue to monitor the latest developments in the Middle East . President Trump added on Wednesday that the U.S. and Iran plan to hold talks next week.

. President Trump added on Wednesday that the U.S. and plan to hold talks next week. Wall Street will be keeping a close eye on fresh economic data this morning as the Bureau of Economic analysis delivers its final real GDP reading for the first quarter.

Opening Bell

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) celebrates the launch of its enhanced corporate strategy

Closing Bell

Forge Global Holdings (NYSE: FRGE) celebrates the launch of its next generation marketplace

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719936/NYSE_Market_Update_June_26.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5390039/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg