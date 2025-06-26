NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 nears record

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
- Equities are moving fractionally higher Thursday morning after a mixed session on Wednesday. The S&P 500, which ended the day flat, remains less than 1% off a record high. The index has risen by more than 22% since April.
- Investors continue to monitor the latest developments in the Middle East. President Trump added on Wednesday that the U.S. and Iran plan to hold talks next week.
- Wall Street will be keeping a close eye on fresh economic data this morning as the Bureau of Economic analysis delivers its final real GDP reading for the first quarter.
