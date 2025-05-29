NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 29th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Nvidia, Salesforce beat on earnings

Stocks are rising Thursday after a federal court blocked President Trump's reciprocal tariffs. Wednesday night, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that President Trump exceeded his authority when he enacted the tariffs.

Nvidia shares popped 5% in extended trading after the company beat earnings and sales estimates. Its data center business rose 73% from a year ago.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) exceeded earnings expectations and raised its guidance after reporting results. The company said it has agreed to pay $8 billion for data management software maker Informatica.

