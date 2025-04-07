NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Global markets respond to tariffs

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 7th

Pre-market update + Global markets respond to tariffs

The S&P 500 is set to enter a bear market early Monday as global markets respond to last week's tariff announcements that President Donald Trump said could take two years to benefit the manufacturing sector.

said could take two years to benefit the manufacturing sector. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that tariffs will aggravate inflation and drag down economic growth, but the economy was still strong overall.

said Friday that tariffs will aggravate inflation and drag down economic growth, but the economy was still strong overall. Powell's assertion came after a better-than-expected March jobs report showed 228,000 positions were added last month.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659060/NYSE_Market_Update_April_7th.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg