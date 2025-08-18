NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + 'Taking Stock' Series launches before Closing Bell

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

18 Aug, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 18th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ‘Taking Stock’ Series launches before Closing Bell

  • Stocks are fractionally lower following another winning week for the major averages. The DOW rose by 1.7% while the S&P 500 finished higher for the fourth time in the past five weeks.
  • The Federal Reserve will be in focus as the Central Bank heads to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for its annual economic policy symposium. Chair Powell will deliver remarks on Friday.
  • Later today, the NYSE will launch a new show at the closing bell called Taking Stock. In collaboration with Money20/20, FINTECH TV, and Cheddar. the show will launch just before 4 PM ET and will include experts on the trading floor.

Opening Bell
Make-A-Wish rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Celebrating the launch of Taking Stock, a new closing bell show at the NYSE

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752497/NYSE_Market_Update_August_18.mp4 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5464386/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE, Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, Cheddar Announce Premiere Date for "Taking Stock"

NYSE, Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, Cheddar Announce Premiere Date for "Taking Stock"

The highly anticipated fintech show Taking Stock, born from the collaboration between the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Money20/20, FINTECH.TV and...
NYSE Content Advisory: Celebrating Singapore's 60th Anniversary - A Milestone of Progress

NYSE Content Advisory: Celebrating Singapore's 60th Anniversary - A Milestone of Progress

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Republic of Singapore on the occasion of its 60th National Day, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

News Releases in Similar Topics