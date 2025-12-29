NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 To End 2025 Trade this Week, Up 18% So Far This Year

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
29 Dec, 2025, 13:55 GMT
NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 29th
- Stocks are steady as Wall Street enters the final trading days of 2025 in a holiday-shortened week; markets close on New Year's Day and economic data will be light.
- S&P 500 up 18% YTD, fueled by lower rates, strong earnings, and economic resilience; the index hit a record high last week and logged its best weekly gain in a month.
- Investors eye Santa Claus rally—the last five sessions of the year plus two in January—while Fed meeting minutes on Tuesday may offer clues on future borrowing costs.
Opening Bell
Third Street Music School Settlement rings the Opening Bell
Closing Bell
Knorex (NYSE American: KNRX) celebrates its recent listing
