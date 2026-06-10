NYSE Content Update: ERock Sees $5.9 Billion Market Cap after its IPO Prices

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 10th

ERock raised $600 million in its IPO Speed Speed Cloudflare rang the closing bell on June 9

Stocks are down Wednesday morning as Wall Street digests the May CPI report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the latest out of the Middle East.

Houston-based power systems producer ERock (NYSE: EROC) will begin trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $21.50 a share.

The NYSE is on the ground at the Visa Payments Forum 2026 as stakeholders converge to set the agenda for the future of commerce.

Aryon Security CEO Ron Arbel will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company will allocate its latest Series A Funding round

Opening Bell

ERock (NYSE: EROC) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Couer Mining (NYSE: CDE) celebrates its recent acquisition of New Gold Inc.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com