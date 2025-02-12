NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + ANNOUNCEMENT OF NYSE TEXAS

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 12th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 12ᵗʰ

  • Markets and investors react to US CPI data
  • The New York Stock Exchange announces plans to launch NYSE Texas
  • NYSE Texas will provide companies with listing and trading venue in Dallas

