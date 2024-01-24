Notification of major holdings in Kindred Group plc

24 Jan, 2024, 13:55 GMT

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 23 January 2024, has received a notification of major holdings from The Capital Group Companies, Inc., a company with its registered office in Los Angeles, USA. The notification relates to a reduced number of shares and voting rights in Kindred by Capital Research and Management Company, a subsidiary within The Capital Group Companies, Inc. which holds the relevant position in Kindred Group.

According to the notification, Capital Research and Management Company holds 8.63% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 22 January 2024.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notification, of which a copy can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings.

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
ir@kindredgroup.com

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3914863/2560727.pdf

Press release - notification of major holdings

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/3914863/a1cc7cd588ba9141.pdf

Capital Group notification of holdning 23 January 2024

