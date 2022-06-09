New Payment Methods Launched in Indonesia and Malaysia for Mass-Market Wirex Wallet

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading crypto payments company, has made their recently launched non-custodial wallet more accessible to APAC users after releasing a new payment method. The addition of instant bank transfers and local payment systems for Indonesian and Malaysia customers to purchase crypto on the app will make the Wallet easier than ever to use.

The Wirex Wallet is available globally and was created to make the benefits of DeFi available for everyday users. Considered one of the most accessible wallet products available, it offers an industry-leading user interface and unparalleled convenience, allowing users to manage over 100 different cryptocurrencies and NFTs from their mobile device. Wirex prioritises security, with resilient multi-computation (MPC) technology as well as a unique, keyless access system using biometrics.

The company has now made it more straightforward for users in Indonesia and Malaysia to purchase crypto on the Wallet. Customers there will be able to pay using instant bank transfers and local payment systems from 20+ renowned banks, as well as debit/credit card or Apple/Google Pay, to easily buy crypto on blockchains including Ethereum, Avalanche and Polygon. With a direct on-ramp in place, this will save users large amounts of time, effort and gas fees without the need to exchange on other platforms.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, commented: "Having gained a global reputation for innovation within the crypto sector since launching the Wirex app in 2014, we've released the Wirex Wallet to enable mainstream users to benefit from DeFi. Extending the payment options for customers in Indonesia and Malaysia, countries characterised by low card penetration, is the next step in this. Crypto adoption in Southeast Asia is growing at an astronomical rate, so it's important that we provide a best in-class experience for users by offering the ultimate convenience, flexibility and security when using the app."

Wirex continue to develop their ecosystem for users across the globe, having released a series of new alternative payment methods for those living in India and Portugal. In the coming weeks, they plan to add the Solana blockchain to the product.

The Wirex Wallet is a non-custodial wallet connecting users with defi services. The Wirex Wallet is not offered or developed by Wirex. See terms and conditions for more information.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Founded in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, Wirex was created to make the digital economy accessible to everyone. With over 5 million customers and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions. To reflect the growth of the metaverse, throughout 2021, the company has continued to expand their offering into the CeFi and DeFi sectors.

