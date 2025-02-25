New Data Shows UK Public Sector Burdened with 30.6 Million Hours of Extra Work Every Week

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), in partnership with Coforge (NSE: COFORGE), reveals that, on average, manual process inefficiency is costing public sector workers five hours per week in extra work or delays. Across the UK's 6.12 million public sector workforce, this adds up to 30.6 million hours of extra work every week.

Of the 1,000 UK public sector workers surveyed in the 2025 UK Public Sector Efficiency Survey, 94% say they face process inefficiencies in delivering citizen services. The top three reported obstacles to efficiency were:

Manual and repetitive tasks

A need to access multiple legacy systems to view or enter the same information

A lack of training and support

Process change is also a common challenge: 91% of public sector workers say that their organization finds adapting its processes challenging (specifically when trying to maintain productivity amidst changing service demands, citizen needs and government policies).

AI and automation: The keys to efficiency

Despite process challenges, the public sector is optimistic about the opportunities AI and process automation offer:

Confidence in AI . 62% of survey respondents have some or high confidence in AI's potential to improve their organization's efficiency. Those in back-office IT roles (71%) were most likely to report confidence in AI, followed by those in citizen-facing services (65%) and back-office business roles (57%).

62% of survey respondents have or confidence in AI's potential to improve their organization's efficiency. Those in back-office IT roles (71%) were most likely to report confidence in AI, followed by those in citizen-facing services (65%) and back-office business roles (57%). Confidence in automation. 72% of respondents believe that automating repetitive tasks would simplify their jobs and improve efficiency. And 95% of respondents that use workflow or process automation tools reported experiencing benefits.

"Every public service organization is built on processes. When those processes improve, so do the services delivered to citizens," said Peter Corpe, Industry Leader, UK Public Sector at Appian. "With millions of hours at stake, automating low-value admin tasks and resolving process inefficiencies offers the public sector a chance to work more efficiently. This means more time for the strategic and value-driven activities that directly impact citizen outcomes."

Coforge, an Appian partner for over 13 years with 350+ Appian practitioners on staff, has seen these outcomes first-hand. "Modern AI and automation technologies are transforming complex government processes into streamlined digital workflows," said Coforge Chief Customer Success Officer John Speight. "By partnering with Coforge, organizations are turning this potential into reality – reducing processing times from hours to minutes to achieve significant cost savings, and deliver smarter, faster, community-focused outcomes."

Pressure on the public sector to improve productivity

In its latest budget, the UK government has set all departments a 2% target to improve productivity, efficiencies and savings for next year. Using technology more effectively is one way to achieve this goal. According to a 2025 review by the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) "Over £45 billion per year of unrealized savings and productivity benefits, 4–7% of public sector spend, could be achieved through … digitization of public sector services." The review goes on to say, "This makes digitization the most powerful lever available to drive public sector and service reform." It lists process simplification and AI-driven automation of manual tasks as two predominant opportunities to drive savings.

"The government is clear on its mission to automate processes in the public sector," says Corpe. "AI adoption in the public sector is no longer a question of if but when." And according to survey respondents, public sector workers are ready for change.

The solution to process inefficiency, Corpe says, is to make technology part of the process. "And no company is better equipped to deploy AI in enterprise processes than Appian. Appian is the leader in process orchestration, automation, and intelligence. By embedding AI in processes with unified, secure enterprise data, Appian is improving service delivery outcomes. And we've been at the forefront of better process outcomes in government for over 25 years."

Download the 2025 UK Public Sector Efficiency Survey for more findings from public servants.

