Appian Appoints David Crozier as Chief Marketing Officer

July 17, 2025

MCLEAN, Va., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced the appointment of David Crozier to the position of Chief Marketing Officer, effective July 21, 2025. He will report to Appian's CEO, Matt Calkins.

David Crozier is named Chief Marketing Officer at Appian.

Crozier brings more than 20 years of marketing experience to Appian. He was Vice President of Marketing at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) where he led global marketing, first for HPE Services, and most recently for HPE GreenLake, the company's flagship cloud and AI solutions portfolio. David brings a deep understanding of enterprise software and AI, and a track record of scaling marketing operations globally to drive growth and market impact. 

Prior to HPE, David held numerous marketing leadership positions across IBM, including enterprise software, financial services and industry solutions. He received a B.A. in Marketing from the University of Stirling and an MBA from Henley Business School.

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

